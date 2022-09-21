Agroland posts consolidated revenues of 184 million lei in the first half of 2022 and a net profit of 6.2 million lei



Agroland Business System (BVB: AG), a Romanian retail, agriculture, and food business group, which owns the largest network of garden, pet, and farm stores in Romania, posts consolidated revenues of 184 million lei in the first half of 2022, a 27% increase compared to the same period last year, (...)