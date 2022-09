Medtech Start-Up XVision Changes Brand Identity to Rayscape

Medtech Start-Up XVision Changes Brand Identity to Rayscape. Local start-up XVision, which has developed a platform based on artificial intelligence algorithms that helps radiologists in reviewing and interpreting medical images, whose products are used by 100 public and private institutions in Romania, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Croatia, is changing (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]