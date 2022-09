AVBS Credit Brokered EUR42.5M Worth Of Bank And Non-Bank Loans In Jan-July 2022

AVBS Credit Brokered EUR42.5M Worth Of Bank And Non-Bank Loans In Jan-July 2022. AVBS Credit, a Romanian broker for banking services, intermediated sales of bank and non-bank loans in the amount of EUR42.5 million in the first seven months of 2022, 17% more than in the same period of 2021, for some 1,000 customers, in line with data provided by the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]