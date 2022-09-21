Spyrosoft, 6 months in Romania: IT employees prefer to work remote and have flexible working hours

Spyrosoft, 6 months in Romania: IT employees prefer to work remote and have flexible working hours. Spyrosoft Solutions, which was recognized as one of the Fastest growing technology companies in Europe for the second time in 2022, offers its team the opportunity to work remotely on demand, and flexible working hours, which has contributed to increasing employee satisfaction. As a result, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]