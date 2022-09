BestJobs: Gen Z And Millennials Prefer Making Money To Vacationing

BestJobs: Gen Z And Millennials Prefer Making Money To Vacationing. The latest BestJobs survey shows that 53% of Gen Zers and 45% of Millennials prefer earning more money in order to maintain a comfortable, carefree lifestyle to enjoying more vacation days. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]