TBI Bank Romania pays 10% on 5-month deposits

TBI Bank Romania pays 10% on 5-month deposits. TBI Bank Romania, a branch of TBI Bank Bulgaria where the deposits are guaranteed by the Bulgarian relevant bodies rather than by the Romanian ones, launched a deposit with perhaps the highest interest rate in the market: 10% for the 5-month maturity. New customers only are offered the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]