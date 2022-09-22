Romanian minister assures Romgaz will begin production at its largest onshore field in 2024

Romanian state-owned gas producer Romgaz (BVB: SNG) will begin extracting gas from its onshore deep Caragele field in 2024, energy minister Virgil Popescu announced on September 21, quoted by Reuters. Found in 2016, some 100 km from Bucharest, the Caragele field was initially supposed to come (...)