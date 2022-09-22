Romania seeks to borrow EUR 4 bln from EIB

Romania will approach the European Investment Bank (EIB) for a loan of approximately EUR 4 bln, to be used as co-financing for projects under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). The Government approved a Memorandum in this regard in its meeting on September 21, Digi24.ro