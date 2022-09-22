(P) U.S. – ROMANIA ECONOMIC FORUM: From Security to Prosperity - an AmCham Romania event with the support of the U.S. Embassy in Romania and Aspen Institute Romania



(P) U.S. – ROMANIA ECONOMIC FORUM: From Security to Prosperity - an AmCham Romania event with the support of the U.S. Embassy in Romania and Aspen Institute Romania.

AmCham Romania is pleased to invite you to the “U.S. – ROMANIA ECONOMIC FORUM: from Security to Prosperity”, on September 28, 2022, to mark 25 years of the Strategic Partnership between the United States and Romania (practical details are available below). Business executives and high-ranking (...)