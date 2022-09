CrisTim Expects Turnover to Rise by 18-20% in 2022

CrisTim Expects Turnover to Rise by 18-20% in 2022. Radu Timis Jr., CEO of CrisTim, one of Romania’s largest meat producers by turnover, controlled by Radu and Cristina Timis, expects the company’s turnover to go up by around 18-20% this year, also due to inflation. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]