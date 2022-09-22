Romanian officials condemn Putin's call to mobilize more troops for the war in Ukraine

Romanian officials condemn Putin's call to mobilize more troops for the war in Ukraine. Romanian officials, including president Klaus Iohannis and prime minister Nicolae Ciuca, joined other world leaders in condemning the Russian president's call for partial mobilization of military reservists, which they say represents an escalation of the war in Ukraine. Soon after Vladimir (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]