Grup Serban Holding posts consolidated revenues of 275.2 million lei in the first half of 2022, a 71% increase

Grup Serban Holding posts consolidated revenues of 275.2 million lei in the first half of 2022, a 71% increase. Grup Serban Holding (BVB: GSH), a Romanian entrepreneurial company active in several fields in agriculture, post consolidated revenues of 275.2 million lei in the first half of 2022, a 71% increase compared to the same period last year, a 240 million lei turnover, +97%, EBITDA of 20.5 million (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]