Deloitte study: The share of employees whose roles have changed following the implementation of intelligent automation solutions continues to rise and reaches a third globally.

The share of employees across the globe who have seen their roles change following the implementation of intelligent automation solutions continues to rise and reaches 34%, compared to 23% in 2020 according to the latest edition of Deloitte Automation with Intelligence survey, conducted in 34 (...)