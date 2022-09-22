MedTech startup XVision becomes Rayscape and announces a new strategic development direction
Sep 22, 2022
MedTech startup XVision becomes Rayscape and announces a new strategic development direction.
100 medical institutions in Central and Eastern Europe use the company’s services XVision, the artificial intelligence algorithm-based medical platform that develops products to support radiologists in analyzing and interpreting medical images, is changing its brand identity to Rayscape. With (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]