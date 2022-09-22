Eurostat: Romania has highest share of self-employed people at risk of poverty and social exclusion in EU



Eurostat: Romania has highest share of self-employed people at risk of poverty and social exclusion in EU.

More than 70% of self-employed people aged 18 years and over in Romania were at risk of poverty and social exclusion in 2021 - the highest share in the European Union (EU). Moreover, the country also experienced the highest increase from 2020 to 2021 (5.1 percentage points), according to data (...)