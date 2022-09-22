One United Properties signed 103.400 sqm office lease from January 2020 to date
Sep 22, 2022
One United Properties signed 103.400 sqm office lease from January 2020 to date.
One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading Romanian green developer of residential, mixed-use and office real estate, announces the signing of lease contracts for 103.400 sqm office space from January 2020 to date. This represents 25% out of the total relocations registered at the local (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]