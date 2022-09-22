Sibiu Jazz Festival: Half a century of history in musical notes and variations

Sibiu Jazz Festival: Half a century of history in musical notes and variations. Between October 25 and 30, the most famous jazz festival in Romania takes place in Sibiu, now in its 50th edition. From Tuesday to Sunday, jazz will be playing in the heart of Sibiu, in well-known venues such as the Sibiu State Philharmonic, the Radu Stanca National Theater, the ASTRA County (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]