American rock band The Protest to perform in Cluj-Napoca in support of Ukraine - "We are simply using our tools to help the cause".

Hailing from Indianapolis, American hard rock band The Protest is set to fly to the heart of Transylvania, Cluj-Napoca, to play two benefit shows in support of Ukraine at La Țevi on October 2nd and The Flying Circus on October 4th. Their latest six-track EP, Death Stare, is a testament to the (...)