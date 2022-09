Romerica International Sells 13.5% Of Prefab Bucuresti To Celco

Romerica International Sells 13.5% Of Prefab Bucuresti To Celco. Construction materials manufacturer Prefab Bucuresti (PREH.RO) said in a stock market report that on Sept 20 Romerica International SRL sold a total 6.5 million PREH shares, at a price of RON2.3 per unit, within a transaction amounting to almost RON15 million, as per calculations by Ziarul (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]