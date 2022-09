Nemo Expres Logistic Loss Widens To RON7.1M In Jan-June 2022

Nemo Expres Logistic Loss Widens To RON7.1M In Jan-June 2022. Courier services company Nemo Expres Logistic (Nemo Express) on Thursday said it ended the first half of 2022 with a loss of RON7.1 million versus a loss of RON2.8 million in the year-earlier period, and a turnover of RON65 million, down 0.84% on the year, as per calculations by Ziarul (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]