McCann Worldgroup Romania Promotes Two Executives to Co-CEO

McCann Worldgroup Romania Promotes Two Executives to Co-CEO. McCann Worldgroup Romania today promoted two managers, Ionela Buta, current chief operations officer, and Catalin Dobre, current chief creative officer, to the position of Co-CEO, after the end of the term of Sagit Tzur Lahav, who had run the communication company for the last nine (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]