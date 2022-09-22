Study: European Commission May Miss Target To Have 100 Smart And Climate-Neutral Cities By 2030
Sep 22, 2022
Study: European Commission May Miss Target To Have 100 Smart And Climate-Neutral Cities By 2030.
Urgent policy measures including adequate funding, the creation of smart city task forces and the availability of high-quality connectivity will be required to overcome barriers and ensure the European Commission achieves its ambitious mission of 100 carbon-neutral and smart cities by 2030, (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]