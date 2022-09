1.4% in Evergent Investments Changes Hands for RON16.1M on Thursday

1.4% in Evergent Investments Changes Hands for RON16.1M on Thursday. At 12:41 p.m. on Thursday, a DEALS transaction was registered in the Bucharest Stock Exchange system with a total of 13.1 million Evergent Investments (EVER) shares worth RON16.1 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]