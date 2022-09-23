Haaretz: Romania ponders buying Israel's Iron Dome system

Haaretz: Romania ponders buying Israel's Iron Dome system. Romania is keen to acquire the Iron Dome missile defence system from Israel, Haaretz reported, quoting sources familiar with Romanian Defense Minister Vasile Dincu's visit to Israel last week. The daily said that this would make Romania the first EU country to buy the system. Other European (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]