Revolut launches account for freelancers, gig workers and the self-employed

Revolut launches account for freelancers, gig workers and the self-employed. Revolut, the global financial super-app with more than 20 million retail customers, launched Revolut Pro in several countries, including Romania. Revolut Pro is a dedicated income, payment and expense management account dedicated to the growing number of freelancers, sole traders, contractors, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]