OMV Petrom says it needs stability, more time to think about Neptun Deep



OMV Petrom needs 12 months to make the investment decision on Neptun Deep offshore project, the company's CEO Christina Verchere stated on September 22, after Romanian energy minister Virgil Popescu said he would wish to hear about such a decision sooner - by the end of the year. Romgaz, the (...)