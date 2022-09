EA – The Entrepreneurship Academy named best educational program by La French Tech

EA – The Entrepreneurship Academy named best educational program by La French Tech. Entrepreneurship faculty EA – The Entrepreneurship Academy was awarded at an event dedicated to start-ups organized at the French Embassy in Bucharest EA received the award for best educational program, offered by La French Tech EA – The Entrepreneurship Academy was awarded, on Tuesday, September (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]