Germany’s Optibelt Hits EUR39.4M Turnover in 1H/2022, Up 31% from 1H/2021. Car parts producer Optibelt Power Transmission of Tautii-Magheraus, Maramures county, the local subsidiary of Germany’s Arntz Optibelt, ended the first half of this year with EUR39.45 million, up 31% from the year-earlier period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]