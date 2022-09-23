Cluj-Napoca-Based Builder Wincon Set to Invest EUR5M to Expand Production Capacity at Plant

Cluj-Napoca-Based Builder Wincon Set to Invest EUR5M to Expand Production Capacity at Plant. Builder Wincon of Cluj-Napoca, owned by brothers Bogdan and Werner Irsik, is carrying out an investment to boost the production capacity at one of its plants, amid the upward trend of the logistics and industrial space market. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]