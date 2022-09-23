Group of Firms Maviprod-IRUM Bets on EUR65M Turnover in 2022

Maviprod-IRUM group of firms, owned by Oltean family of Reghin, in the first half of this year generated turnover worth above EUR30.5 million, up almost 40% from the year-earlier period, and expects total EUR65 million turnover in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]