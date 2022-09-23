Benvenuti 1H/2022 Turnover Up 37% To RON67M

Benvenuti 1H/2022 Turnover Up 37% To RON67M. Footwear retailer Benvenuti, controlled by local entrepreneur Dan Pavel, in the first half of this year reached turnover worth around RON67 million (EUR13.5 million), up 37% from the year-earlier period, in line with ZF calculations based on company (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]