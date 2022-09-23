The famous director Nick Broomfield comes to the Astra Film Festival with a film about Leonard Cohen



The famous director Nick Broomfield comes to the Astra Film Festival with a film about Leonard Cohen.

Nick Broomfield, one of the most influential documentary film directors in the world, is coming to Sibiu, for the 29th edition of the Astra Film festival. Winner of numerous international awards such as BAFTA or Sundance, Nick Broomfield will meet the Astra Film Festival audience in the (...)