Bitcoin Romania targets between 75-100 new crypto-ATM franchises by the end of the year



Bitcoin Romania targets between 75-100 new crypto-ATM franchises by the end of the year.

Bitcoin Romania, the leader of the crypto-ATM market in Eastern Europe and the owner of the largest local cryptocurrency trading platforms, targets to develop with the support of its partners its network of 150 ATMs by the end of the year and reach 250-300,000 customers in the trading platform. (...)