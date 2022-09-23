Iohannis, to Romanian community in USA: Romania is doing well, economy is growing



Iohannis, to Romanian community in USA: Romania is doing well, economy is growing.

On Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis met with members of the Romanian community on the West Coast of the United States of America, in which context he stated that Romania is in a complicated situation due to the war in Ukraine, but that our country is doing well and the economy... The post (...)