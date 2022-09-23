President Iohannis attends reception offered by President Biden in honour of the heads of delegations participating in the UN General Assembly



President Iohannis attends reception offered by President Biden in honour of the heads of delegations participating in the UN General Assembly.

President Klaus Iohannis led, on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Romanian delegation that participated in the UN General Assembly. In New York, the president also took part in the Global Food Security Summit and had a meeting with the president of the World Bank Group, David Malpass. He also (...)