New festival puts the spotlight on the food culture of Romania's famous region of Transylvania



Chefs, restaurateurs, and local producers will gather next month in Harghita county for an event aimed at putting the food culture of Transylvania on the international gastronomic map. Named "Taste of Transylvania," the festival aims to start a new chapter in the local culinary culture and (...)