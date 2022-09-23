Romania Private Lending Growth Slows Down to 15.9% YoY in August

Private lending in Romania grew by 15.9% in August 2022 compared with August 2021 to RON359 billion, as local currency lending increased by 16.8% and foreign currency lending expressed in lei by 13.8%, central bank data showed on (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]