Romanian Police find ancient treasure after an investigation triggered by an internet post
Sep 23, 2022
Romanian Police find ancient treasure after an investigation triggered by an internet post.
The police in Alba, in collaboration with archaeologists from the National Museum of Unification, have discovered an ancient monetary hoard following an online investigation. The objects are said to come from the Dacian era, and an initial estimate shows that they are of great heritage value. (...)
|
ArcelorMittal Hunedoara Losses Double to RON42.7M in H1
ArcelorMittal Hunedoara (SIDG.RO), the steel mill owned by ArcelorMittal group, recorded a loss of RON42.7 million in the first half, up from the RON19.3 million in the same period of 2021, the half-year report published on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (...)
SportsMin Novak attends start of the European Week of Sport: My term's objective is to determine Romania to do sport
The Minister of Sports, Eduard Novak, on Friday stated, on the occasion of the launch of the European Week of Sport project, that one of the objectives of his mandate is “to determine Romanians to do sport,” highlighting on the same occasion the need to involve as many children as... The post (...)
Foreign Ministry: Romania constantly voiced, in discussions at EU level, importance of active dialogue between EC, Hungary
Romania has constantly voiced, in the discussions at the EU level, the importance of an active dialogue between the European Commission and Hungary, shows a response of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) at the request of AGERPRES, regarding the fact that the Community Executive has proposed (...)
ForMin Aurescu hands over Presidency of the Community of Democracies to Canadian counterpart
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu handed over the Presidency of the Community of Democracies, held by Romania for three years, starting with 2019, to his Canadian counterpart, Melanie Joly, in a ceremony that took place in New York, starting from September 2019. The event took place on (...)
Exhibitions, conferences, workshops and a fair at Romanian Jewelry Week in October
From Monday, October 5 to Sunday, October 9, Romanian Jewelry Week 3.0 brings together 190 contemporary jewelry designers for a series of exhibitions, conferences, jewelry workshops, and more, at 6 important cultural locations in Bucharest. As is the case every year, Romanian Jewelry Week (...)
Romania Private Lending Growth Slows Down to 15.9% YoY in August
Private lending in Romania grew by 15.9% in August 2022 compared with August 2021 to RON359 billion, as local currency lending increased by 16.8% and foreign currency lending expressed in lei by 13.8%, central bank data showed on (...)
New festival puts the spotlight on the food culture of Romania's famous region of Transylvania
Chefs, restaurateurs, and local producers will gather next month in Harghita county for an event aimed at putting the food culture of Transylvania on the international gastronomic map. Named "Taste of Transylvania," the festival aims to start a new chapter in the local culinary culture and (...)
