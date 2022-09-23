Exhibitions, conferences, workshops and a fair at Romanian Jewelry Week in October

Exhibitions, conferences, workshops and a fair at Romanian Jewelry Week in October. From Monday, October 5 to Sunday, October 9, Romanian Jewelry Week 3.0 brings together 190 contemporary jewelry designers for a series of exhibitions, conferences, jewelry workshops, and more, at 6 important cultural locations in Bucharest. As is the case every year, Romanian Jewelry Week (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]