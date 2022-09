ArcelorMittal Hunedoara Losses Double to RON42.7M in H1

ArcelorMittal Hunedoara Losses Double to RON42.7M in H1. ArcelorMittal Hunedoara (SIDG.RO), the steel mill owned by ArcelorMittal group, recorded a loss of RON42.7 million in the first half, up from the RON19.3 million in the same period of 2021, the half-year report published on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]