DefMin Dincu, Korean counterpart discuss ways to enhance bilateral defence co-operation

DefMin Dincu, Korean counterpart discuss ways to enhance bilateral defence co-operation. On an official visit to South Korea, Romania’s Defence Minister Vasile Dincu had a meeting on Friday with his Korean counterpart Lee Jong-Sup mainly on the development of defence co-operation between the two countries. According to a press statement released by the Romanian Defence Ministry (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]