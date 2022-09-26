ROSA: Defection of asteroid as part of an international space mission to be watched live on September 26



ROSA: Defection of asteroid as part of an international space mission to be watched live on September 26.

The Romanian Space Agency (ROSA) invites the public and media representatives to watch live, on September 26, the deflection of an asteroid as part of an international space mission, Romania is a part of. “On September 26, humanity deflects an asteroid. A spacecraft will collide an asteroid in a (...)