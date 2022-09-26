UBB becomes first Romania university to conclude partnership agreement with Confindustria Romania

UBB becomes first Romania university to conclude partnership agreement with Confindustria Romania. The Babes-Bolyai University (UBB) of Cluj-Napoca has become Romania’s first university to conclude a partnership agreement with an Italian business consortium for the establishment of a centre of excellence in Romania. “UBB has entered a partnership agreement with leaders of the Italian business (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]