PM Ciuca to pay visit to Tokyo to attend funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

PM Ciuca to pay visit to Tokyo to attend funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will pay a visit to Tokyo (Japan) between September 26-28, to participate in the state funeral organized in honor of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. On Monday morning, the Prime Minister will visit the headquarters of the Diet of Japan and will have a (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]