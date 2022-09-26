Strategic Partnership Romania – USA 25 exhibition, inaugurated in New York by ForMin Aurescu

Strategic Partnership Romania – USA 25 exhibition, inaugurated in New York by ForMin Aurescu. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, inaugurated, on Friday, at the headquarters of the Romanian Cultural Institute in New York, the photographic exhibition dedicated to the celebration of 25 years since the launch of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United States (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]