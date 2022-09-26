President Iohannis: Romania still fails to meet US Visa Waiver requirements

President Iohannis: Romania still fails to meet US Visa Waiver requirements. President Klaus Iohannis stated on September 23, during his visit to the United States, that Romania does not yet meet the technical criteria for entering the Visa Waiver program. He emphasized that there must be an awareness campaign and better information among people who want to apply for (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]