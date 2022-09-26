Romania prompts diplomatic row by denying entry to Russia Today journalists

Romania prompts diplomatic row by denying entry to Russia Today journalists. The spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zaharova, accuses Romania of violating the Charter and Convention of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) after the country withdrew the visas of 14 members of the delegation supposed to take part in an event scheduled on (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]