SkyLight Residence wins final definitive court case against AAAS in the Aversa privatization tender

SkyLight Residence wins final definitive court case against AAAS in the Aversa privatization tender. The EUR +500-million sustainable project is scheduled for launch in 2023 Skylight Residence SRL, owned by the Topolinski investors family, won the definitive appeal against the Romanian Authority for Managing State Assets (AAAS) in relation to the Aversa privatization case, after the Bucharest (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]