Boom and gloom? European M&A Outlook 2023

Boom and gloom? European M&A Outlook 2023. Dealmakers bullish despite challenging market conditions Despite facing a far more difficult deal environment, 73% of dealmakers expect the level of European M&A activity over the next year to increase, up from 53% this time last year, according to the tenth edition of the European M&A (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]