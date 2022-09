RTPR advises EBRD on EUR 25 million deal with Banca Transilvania

RTPR advises EBRD on EUR 25 million deal with Banca Transilvania. RTPR has assisted the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in relation to the EBRD’s EUR 25 million loan granted to Banca Transilvania. The financing is intended to sustain Banca Transilvania’s lending capacity to Romanian companies affected by the war in Ukraine, as part of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]